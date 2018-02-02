Kerry rarely travel anywhere with a point to prove. They are the heavyweights in the football world, after all.

They have more All-Ireland titles than any other county and when they come to visit the red carpet is regularly rolled out.

Their hosts might say that they mean business and they’re going to lay down a marker for the Kingdom, but truth be told they’re often star struck and caught in the headlights.

Mayo are one of the few counties who aren’t currently like that, along with Dublin and perhaps Tyrone and Donegal, and it will be to Castlebar on Saturday night that Kerry travel to and they most certainly will have a point to prove.

The Green Above the Red hadn’t beaten the Kingdom in a game of serious consequence since the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final before last year’s blowout at the same stage, when the Kingdom ended with 13 men and a five-point beating.

In public, manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice will point to his new-look team, all the first year players he has and the need to allow them time to find their feet at inter-county level.

Daithi Casey kicks the winner for Kerry against Donegal

But behind the scenes he will also be impressing upon his foot soldiers the need to suppress this Mayo uprising with a strong showing at Elverys MacHale Park this weekend.

Kerry have earned the right to pass off springtime defeats as burning off the dirty petrol accumulated through the winter, though this is a game they will want to win.

From an Allianz League position perspective, there’s no great pressure on either Fitzmaurice or his opposite number in Mayo Stephen Rochford. Both recorded opening day victories, over Donegal and Monaghan respectively.

Two defeats on the bounce would cause worries about a relegation fight and that’s not something either man will have to concern themselves with regardless of the result on Saturday.

But this is a result that will matter to the Kingdom - last year’s embarrassing Championship exit won’t be forgotten that quickly.

Kerry are likely to have the newer-look team as Fitzmaurice runs the rule over the young talent that is coming through from four consecutive All-Ireland minor winning sides, including the prodigiously talented David Clifford.

Mayo's Eoin O'Donoghue gets his kick away under pressure against Monaghan

Mayo haven’t got the same reservoir of talent at their disposal, though it’s no surprise that Rochford has rested some of his players that have been on the road so long - but not Andy Moran, it seems he’s bursting to play every game he can.

Against Monaghan in Clones the likes of Neil Douglas, Shane Nally and Eoin O’Donoghue had their chance to stake their place.

Last year Mayo and Kerry played out two hugely entertaining All-Ireland semi-finals. The first ended in a draw, with All Star forward Aidan O’Shea playing as an orthodox full-back on Kingdom dangerman Kieran Donaghy.

In the replay, O’Shea spent long spells at full-back as well, but he moved the former Footballer of the Year around the pitch too and eventually Donaghy got himself sent off.

Goals from Diarmuid O’Connor and Andy Moran sealed Mayo’s win, with only Paul Geaney’s ten-point haul and James O’Donoghue’s 0-03 off the bench keeping Kerry afloat in a 2-16 to 0-17 defeat.