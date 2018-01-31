An increase in match-day income has seen the GAA's revenue rise by more than €5m to stand at just over €65m for the year just past.

Gate receipts made up more than half of total revenues last year as the average attendance at games increased, with over 180,000 more people attending matches in the All-Ireland series.

The GAA's annual financial statements also show a rise in commercial revenue and grants from government.

On expenditure, Tom Ryan, director of finance, said insurance costs are a concern and the average number of claims has doubled in recent years, mostly relating to minor accidents in club bars etc rather than player injuries.

Croke Park stadium revenues also increased with U2 and Coldplay concerts and a rise in conference income.

GAA President Aogán O'Fearghail said overall it was a positive year for the Association and the increase in attendances is welcome.