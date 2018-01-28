It's nearly 12 months since Davy Fitzgerald told everyone to "chill the beans" as supporters in Wexford lapped up the county's fine early season form.

Now, after beginning life in Division 1A with a victory over Waterford, Fitzgerald has called for cool heads again.

"Is there things we can improve on? There is, but they showed fantastic spirit," he told RTÉ Sport after the Model's 2-20 to 0-19 success at Walsh Park.

"It's the 28th of January, we won't get carried away, but I'm happy with them.

"It's a long time since Wexford have been in Division 1A and I know we're odds-on to go down. That's a motivating factor, we're going to try our best every game.

"A few people didn't think we'd win any game but we've one in the bag. We're playing a very good Cork side next weekend and that will be a good battle."

Throw-in was delayed by ten minutes to allow all of the official crowd of 7,467 to gain entry. The Wexford supporters were out in force, and Fitzgerald said their influence can not be underestimated.

"Since I've come to Wexford the support has been phenomenal. Even if you're doing badly in games they don't get on your back they get behind you, and that makes a difference.

"If you've a crowd that gets on your back it affects the sideline, it affects the field and everything like that. They're genuine supporters. They know we're trying our best and that's all we can do for them is try our best.

"It's good when you're winning but they're especially good when we're losing games. They'll stay with you and I love that."

David Dunne earned particular praise from his manager after a haul of 2-02.

Fitzgerald said his team merited victory, but knows huge challenges lie ahead.

"I'm delighted for Wexford today. We worked hard. We got what we deserved. We were the better team today but no doubt Waterford will really pick it up as the year goes on.

"I felt with that breeze that we could pick off scores early. We got scores from distance early on.

"(Dunne) was phenomenal today. He showed unbelievable drive and character. We needed that goal. It turned us.

"This is still going to take another year or two for us to get this right but we're definitely on the right track."