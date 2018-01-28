Waterford 0-19 Wexford 2-20

Two second-half goals from the outstanding David Dunne helped Wexford seal the points on their return to Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

The start was delayed by ten minutes to allow all of the official crowd of 7,467 to gain entry to Walsh Park and Wexford quickly took full advantage of the wind that was in their favour.

Seven points in succession from goalkeeper Mark Fanning (3f), Lee Chin (2f), Paudie Foley and Kevin Foley gave the recent Walsh Cup winners a big lead on the score board.

It was the 20th minute before Jake Dillon finally opened the scoring for the home side as the greater work-rate from the visitors took its toll.

Aidan Nolan, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (2) and Lee Chin all hit points from distance rather than attempting to unlock a packed Waterford defence where Tadhg de Búrca occupied his usual sweeping position.

Pauric Mahony had five first half points, all from placed balls, with Wexford leading by double scores, 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time.

An early free from Lee Chin pushed Wexford’s lead out to seven but the home side were beginning to work their way into the game.

Former Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson was switched from centre-back to the forward division after the break but found it difficult to exert an influence.

Four points on the trot, including a monster score from the Déise’s most impressive performer Tadhg de Búrca, cut the deficit to just three points, 0-13 to 0-10 after eight minutes of the second half.

With a strong breeze behind their backs, the All-Ireland finalists looked well-placed to go on and win the game, however the men from the Model County had other ideas.

On 43 minutes, full-forward Dunne outjumped both Conor Gleeson and Barry Coughlan before racing through and batting the ball past a helpless Ian O’Regan.

Jamie Barron cut a beautiful line-ball over the bar in response moments later but Wexford were re-energised by Dunne’s goal.

Lee Chin converted two more frees, with another Mahony point in reply keeping the margin at six points.

Paul Morris and Chin, with one of the scores of the game, both pointed to rouse the large Wexford contingent in the stand, making it 1-17 to 0-12 with 54 minutes on the clock.

Pauric Mahony bisected the posts again to reduce the margin to seven but Davy Fitzgerald's side were not going to be denied.

Dunne pointed when well placed and in the 58th minute, after a slick hand-pass from Conor McDonald, hewas once again in on goal. Goalkeeper O'Regan got his hurl to Dunne's powerful shot but it deflected in and Wexford were 11 points ahead and out of sight.

Talisman Pauric Mahony hit four late points before the end with teammates Darragh Fives and Austin Gleeson also raising white flags. Waterford, sluggish all afternoon, needed goals but a 30m effort from Gleeson which hit the post was as near as the home side came.

Wexford’s defence, with Damien Reck and Matthew O’Hanlon in top form, held firm with late points from Lee Chin and man of the match David Dunne confirming a comfortable victory.

Interestingly, Waterford manager Derek McGrath did not introduce a single substitute throughout the entire 70 minutes.

Waterford: Ian O’Regan, Conor Gleeson, Barry Coughlan, Shane McNulty, Tadhg De Búrca (0-1), Darragh Fives (0-1), Austin Gleeson (0-1), Philip Mahony, Jamie Barron (0-2, 0-1sideline), Kevin Moran, Stephen Bennett, Pauric Mahony (0-12, 0-9f, 0-1’65), Jake Dillon (0-1), Maurice Shanahan, Thomas Ryan (0-1).

Subs: None

Wexford: Mark Fanning (0-3f), Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Shaun Murphy, Paudie Foley (0-1), Matthew O’Hanlon, Simon Donoghue, Kevin Foley (0-2), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-2), Aidan Nolan (0-1), Lee Chin (0-8, 0-6f), Jack O’Connor, Paul Morris (0-1), David Dunne (2-2), Conor McDonald.

Subs: Jack Guiney for Kevin Foley (60mins), Cathal Dunbar for Paul Morris (66mins), Harry Kehoe for Jack O’Connor (71mins), Aaron Maddock for Aidan Nolan (72mins).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

