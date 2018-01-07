There were wins for Antrim, Tyrone and Fermanagh in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday, though only half of the games scheduled for decision went ahead.

Antrim beat Cavan on a 4-11 to 2-13 scoreline thanks to two goals from Conor Murray. Fermanagh are unbeaten in the competition having beaten Queen’s University by 1-10 to 1-09 at Brewster Park.

The second half saw the return of Fermanagh fan favourite Seamus Quigley as a substitute and he made an almost immediate impact, scoring a goal form the penalty spot.

Tyrone saw off Sigerson Cup champions St Mary’s at Coalisland by 1-16 to 1-11. Jarlath Óg Burns, son of former Armagh captain Jarlath senior, got the Students’ goal, but the Red Hand County were too strong in the end.

Three games fell victim to frozen pitches - Armagh v Derry at the Athletic Ground, Down v UUJ at Burren, and Monaghan v Donegal in Clones. This now gives Ulster GAA a major fixture headache.

There was no football in Clones due to a frozen pitch

Tyrone are now top of Section A with two wins from two, followed by Antrim and Cavan with two points apiece. St Mary’s are rock bottom. This is the only group where all of the games have been played so far.

In Section B, Armagh and Derry have two points with Ulster University and Down on zero, though each team has only played once.

Section C is headed by Fermanagh with two wins from two. Donegal are second with two points and a game in hand. Pointless Monaghan have also only played once while Queen’s University are without a win in two.

Meanwhile, in Munster, Cork qualified for the McGrath Cup final following an emphatic 2-18 to 0-07 victory over Waterford in Ballinacourty. Sean Powter and Padraig Clancy were the goalscorers for the Rebels who will now face Clare in Mallow on Saturday next.