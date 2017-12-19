Having learned their group opponents last month, the counties in next year's All-Ireland Camogie Championships now have their fixture list.

Senior champions Cork will begin the defence of their title against last year’s beaten quarter-finalists Wexford, while runners-up Kilkenny face a tough opener against Limerick.

Intermediate champions Meath start their senior championship campaign against Tipperary, while Galway face Clare and Dublin face Offaly in their respective first round fixtures.

All first round matches will take place on the weekend of 9-10 June.

The Intermediate championship will begin the following weekend, 16-17 June with last year’s runners up Cork facing Carlow in their opening fixture and beaten semi-finalists Down and Kildare facing Derry and Westmeath respectively.

The premier junior championship commences on the weekend of the 14-15 July, where last year’s finalists Dublin will face Armagh, Kerry will take on Clare, while Limerick and Offaly will do battle.

The full fixture details for the senior championship are listed below.

Group 1

Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford

Group 2

Cork, Dublin, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

Round 1 - Weekend 9/10 June

G1 Galway v Clare

G1 Limerick v Kilkenny

G2 Dublin v Offaly

G2 Tipperary v Meath

G2 Cork v Wexford

Round 2 - Weekend 16/17 June

G1 Galway v Waterford

G1 Clare v Limerick 2

Round 3 - Weekend 23/24 June

G2 Cork v Dublin

G2 Offaly v Meath

G2 Wexford v Tipperary

Round 4 - Weekend 30th June – 1st July

G1 Waterford v Kilkenny

G1 Limerick v Galway

Round 5 - Weekend 7/8 July

G2 Meath v Dublin

G2 Tipperary v Cork

G2 Offaly v Wexford

Round 6 - Weekend 14/15 July

G1 Kilkenny v Clare

G1 Waterford v Limerick

G2 Wexford v Dublin

G2 Meath v Cork

G2 Tipperary v Offaly

Round 7 - Weekend 21/22nd July

G1 Kilkenny v Galway

G1 Clare v Waterford

G2 Cork v Offaly

G2 Wexford v Meath

G2 Dublin v Tipperary

Playoffs: 28/29 Aug

Q/F: Bank Monday 6th Aug

Q/F Replay: 12/13 Aug

S/F: Sat 18th Aug

S/F Replay: 25/26 Aug

Final: 9th September

Final Replay: 23rd September

The full list of intermediate and premier junior fixtures can be found here.