Having learned their group opponents last month, the counties in next year's All-Ireland Camogie Championships now have their fixture list.
Senior champions Cork will begin the defence of their title against last year’s beaten quarter-finalists Wexford, while runners-up Kilkenny face a tough opener against Limerick.
Intermediate champions Meath start their senior championship campaign against Tipperary, while Galway face Clare and Dublin face Offaly in their respective first round fixtures.
All first round matches will take place on the weekend of 9-10 June.
The Intermediate championship will begin the following weekend, 16-17 June with last year’s runners up Cork facing Carlow in their opening fixture and beaten semi-finalists Down and Kildare facing Derry and Westmeath respectively.
The premier junior championship commences on the weekend of the 14-15 July, where last year’s finalists Dublin will face Armagh, Kerry will take on Clare, while Limerick and Offaly will do battle.
The full fixture details for the senior championship are listed below.
Group 1
Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford
Group 2
Cork, Dublin, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford
Round 1 - Weekend 9/10 June
G1 Galway v Clare
G1 Limerick v Kilkenny
G2 Dublin v Offaly
G2 Tipperary v Meath
G2 Cork v Wexford
Round 2 - Weekend 16/17 June
G1 Galway v Waterford
G1 Clare v Limerick 2
Round 3 - Weekend 23/24 June
G2 Cork v Dublin
G2 Offaly v Meath
G2 Wexford v Tipperary
Round 4 - Weekend 30th June – 1st July
G1 Waterford v Kilkenny
G1 Limerick v Galway
Round 5 - Weekend 7/8 July
G2 Meath v Dublin
G2 Tipperary v Cork
G2 Offaly v Wexford
Round 6 - Weekend 14/15 July
G1 Kilkenny v Clare
G1 Waterford v Limerick
G2 Wexford v Dublin
G2 Meath v Cork
G2 Tipperary v Offaly
Round 7 - Weekend 21/22nd July
G1 Kilkenny v Galway
G1 Clare v Waterford
G2 Cork v Offaly
G2 Wexford v Meath
G2 Dublin v Tipperary
Playoffs: 28/29 Aug
Q/F: Bank Monday 6th Aug
Q/F Replay: 12/13 Aug
S/F: Sat 18th Aug
S/F Replay: 25/26 Aug
Final: 9th September
Final Replay: 23rd September
The full list of intermediate and premier junior fixtures can be found here.