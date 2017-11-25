The draws for the 2018 All-Ireland Camogie Championships were made today.
All-Ireland champions Cork have been drawn in Group 2 along with last year's defeated semi-finalists Dublin in a group that also contains Meath, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford.
Defeated 2017 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny wave been drawn with last year's beaten semi-Finalists Galway in Group 1 that sees Clare, Limerick and Waterford complete the line-up.
The first round of fixtures in the Senior Championship will take place on the weekend 9/10 June.
2018 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Group 1
Clare
Galway
Kilkenny
Limerick
Waterford
Group 2
Cork
Dublin
Meath
Offaly
Tipperary
Wexford
2018 All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Group 1
Carlow
Cork
Derry
Down
Laois
Wexford
Group 2
Antrim
Kildare
Kilkenny
Galway
Tipperary
Westmeath
2018 All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Group 1
Clare
Kerry
Limerick
Offaly
Group 2
Armagh
Dublin
Roscommon