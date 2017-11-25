The draws for the 2018 All-Ireland Camogie Championships were made today.

All-Ireland champions Cork have been drawn in Group 2 along with last year's defeated semi-finalists Dublin in a group that also contains Meath, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford.

Defeated 2017 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny wave been drawn with last year's beaten semi-Finalists Galway in Group 1 that sees Clare, Limerick and Waterford complete the line-up.

The first round of fixtures in the Senior Championship will take place on the weekend 9/10 June.

2018 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1

Clare

Galway

Kilkenny

Limerick

Waterford

Group 2

Cork

Dublin

Meath

Offaly

Tipperary

Wexford

2018 All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Group 1

Carlow

Cork

Derry

Down

Laois

Wexford

Group 2

Antrim

Kildare

Kilkenny

Galway

Tipperary

Westmeath

2018 All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Group 1

Clare

Kerry

Limerick

Offaly

Group 2

Armagh

Dublin

Roscommon