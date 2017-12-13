Decorated Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin looks set for his first foray into senior management with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The 10-time All-Ireland winner had just one Championship outing on the playing field this year with Shamrocks and is poised to take over from Andy Moloney and Colm Bonner.

The 38-year-old is to be joined by his brother Tommy, who earlier this year managed Carrickshock to victory in the All-Ireland intermediate club championship.

The RTÉ hurling pundit won six county titles and three club All-Ireland titles as a player, but is yet to indicate whether he will continue as a player.

Ballyhale’s season concluded at the semi-final this year when they came up short against James Stephens.