Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy has boosted his squad for 2018 with the inclusion of former captain Johnny McCaffrey, with a number of other players also set for inter-county returns.

It has been confirmed that McCaffrey, still involved with Lucan Sarsfields, will rejoin the fold for the coming season.

Former manager Ger Cunningham axed the 2013 Leinster winning captain last season along with a number of other high-profile players including Peter Kelly.

Speaking to the press for the first time as a member of Pat Gilroy's management team, Anthony Cunningham confirmed that McCaffrey and 2013 All Star Kelly, currently working his way back to fitness after a long-term injury, will be part of their plans for the coming season.

Cunningham told The Herald that management would also like to have the Schutte brothers involved.

Mark threw his lot in with the Dublin footballers last year having previously played under Gilroy in 2011, while Paul is likely to return when Cuala’s club campaign comes to a conclusion.

"You would hope to have Mark Schutte back," he said. "Paul, you know, they’re still….nobody is going to touch the work that they’re doing. They’ll be left on their own [with Cuala].

The possibility of Con O’Callaghan involved as a dual player was also played down by the former Galway boss who admitted that the ball would be in Jim Gavin’s court.

"Every hurling person in the country would love to see Con O’Callaghan play Kilkenny and Wexford in Thurles or wherever. I’m no different. He is a special talent. Very humble young man with a great family background with his father Maurice.

"It would be a dream come true but, that’s for others to decide. We’ll see how it goes."