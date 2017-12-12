Roscommon's county delegation last night unanimously passed a motion calling on the GAA to end its association with Sky Sports, but the Association doesn't expect it to be put before next year's Congress.

Last year the GAA signed a new five-year extension with pay-per-view channel Sky Sports, reported to be worth an estimated €55m to the Association.

The deal has been met with criticism in some quarters, with concerns expressed over large portions of communities who do not have access to subscription channels.

Boyle GAA club tabled the motion calling on the GAA not to "renew nor enter contracts with television companies that require pay per view, for coverage of our national games after the current contract expires", which was passed unanimously.

However when the motion last went before Congress in 2016 it received just 15pc of the vote.

Official rules state that a motion that gathers less than one third of the vote cannot be put before Congress in any of the next three years unless under "exceptional circumstances".

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton said the Roscommon vote in isolation wouldn't be deemed exceptional and isn't aware of similar motions being put forward at other county conventions.

"Obviously you would keep a watching brief," he said. "If it was tabled for discussion in other counties, or was put to a vote, then the scenario might be reviewed.

"At this moment in time, I don’t see that being the case."