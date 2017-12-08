SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER

All-Ireland club JFC quarter-final

1330 Dunedin Connollys (Britain) v Naomh Colmcille (Donegal), Granton Rd, Edinburgh

SUNDAY 10 DECEMBER

All-Ireland club SFC quarter-final

1300 Fulham Irish (Britain) v Corofin (Galway), Ruislip

Leinster club SFC final

1400 Moorefield (Kildare) v St Loman's (Westmeath), O'Moore Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300 on Sunday.

TV

Live coverage of Moorefield v St Loman's on TG4 from 1330.

RADIO

Live commentary on all the day's club action on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

A good deal of dry, bright weather on Saturday, with temperatures from 4 to 8 Celsius. After overnight rain, Sunday will brighten up but there will be scattered showers. Less cold than previous days - Max 6 to 9 Celsius in fresh west to northwest winds. For more go to met.ie.

And so the provincial club championship reaches its climax with the Leinster football decider involving Moorefield from Kildare and Westmeath's St Loman's.

It's an unexpected pairing with much of the smart money on St Vincent's and Portlaoise to contest this showdown.

On the same day that Vincent's were humbled by Rathnew, Moorefield, courtesy of an injury-time point from Niall Hurley-Lynch, edged out the Laois champions. Indeed, there was more drama on the day in question - 12 November - as Loman's with a smash-and-grab display got the better of St Columba's also by the bare minimum.

Moorefield's Eanna O'Connor

In the semi-finals, Eanna O'Connor's marksmanship saw the Kildare champs put an end to Rathnew's run, while Loman's produced a second-half surge to overcome Colm O'Rourke's Simonstown.

And so to Sunday at O'Moore Park.

The Westmeath holders are managed by the experienced Luke Dempsey. To add further intrigue to this final, Dempsey also managed Moorefield and guided the club to successive county titles in 2013 and '14. And then close to where he lives in Mullingar, Loman's came calling. Three titles in the Lake County subsequently followed.

Has such a five-timer ever been done before?

Both finalists have certainly had more than a few testing examinations en route to this stage and with the bookies finding it hard to call this one in their respective books, there is no shortage of intrigue.

For Moorefield, Niall Hurley-Lynch and Eanna O'Connor in attack and Daryl Flynn's presence in midfield have, in part, contributed to their progress so far.

John Heslin

John Heslin has again been to the fore in the scoring stakes for the Westmeath outfit. Paddy Dowdall at the heart of the defence and Paul Sharry in midfield give Loman's the requisite drive as they seek a first provincial title.

Moorefield are seeking a second success after their 2006 triumph.

RTÉ Sport got the views from both camps.

Luke Dempsey: "When you go into a final you’re at nothing if you’re not confident. If I'm not confident, that will manifest itself on the players in some way, so I'm always confident of winning every match that we take a team out of.

"It's got to do with the level of preparation we put into it, so yes indeed I am very confident."

Daryl Flynn: "All year long we've been underdogs. We did it the hard way, we had to beat Sarsfields, Athy and Celbridge to win the county title. Then we beat Portlaoise, one of the top dogs in Leinster."

2015 All-Ireland champs heading to London

Connacht champions Corofin make the trip to Ruislip to take on London champions Fulham Irish in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

In regaining their crown out west, Corofin were pushed all the way by St Brigid's and Castlebar Mitchels, with extra time required in both games.

Corofin celebrate their Connacht victory

Points from Gary Sice, Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher were crucial as the Mayo side were finally shaken off a fortnight ago. Team captain Ciaran McGrath sustained a knee injury in that game and is a doubt.

Fulham Irish claimed their first London title since 2011 in dramatic fashion when former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan kicked over a late free to a give them a one-point victory over Tir Chonaill Gaels on 22 October.

Corofin are favoured to advance, with a last -four meeting against either Moorefield or St Loman's awaiting in February.