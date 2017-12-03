Cuala manager Mattie Kenny was bursting with pride after his all-conquering Cuala charges kept the show on the road with a clinical Leinster club SHC final win in Portlaoise.

The reigning All-Ireland champions held off Kilcormac-Killoughey's second-half fightback after scorching into an early 11-point lead.

They'll face Galway champs Liam Mellows in February's All-Ireland semi-final, and Kenny is more than happy with his team's progress.

"We're very proud of the lads. It's a great feeling to win. The journey continues," he told RTÉ Sport.

"The first 15 minutes, we got some early scores. Our half-back line dominated their puckout a bit. We kept turning over the ball.

"We'd a bit of a purple patch in that quarter and built up an early lead, but by God we needed it. The momentum started to swing and Kilcormac started coming into it.

"It's important that you recover and be fresh. We'll get over tonight and tomorrow; then we'll start planning for a huge clash in the semi-final."

Paul Schutte echoed Kenny's sentiments while also heaping praise on the enormous influence the Galway man has had on the Dublin club.

"It’s absolutely brilliant for all the families involved with Cuala. For the whole club, we’re constantly growing," said Schutte.

"We just want to keep pushing on. The results would say (it was tougher to win the Dublin championship) because we were lucky against Brigid’s and Crokes to get over the line. The scorelines the last three days in Leinster have been pretty flattering towards us.

"(Mattie) has brought a bit of steel to us but what he’s also done, he's come from a small club in Galway and he’s brought small-club values into a big club.

"We’re trying to implement that, just little things, going for food after games and bringing the family element into it. It’s been a huge achievement for us."