Dr Croke's star forward Colm 'Gooch' Cooper insists that he is not entertaining any thoughts of retiring from club football.

Cooper’s reigning All-Ireland champions suffered a disappointing defeat to Nemo Rangers in the Munster club final last weekend and, at 34, there had been speculation that he could walk away from the game.

The forward called time on his inter-county career in April of this year after winning five All-Ireland titles with Kerry and being named an All Star on eight occasion, but he believes he still has plenty to offer his club.

"I’m still enjoying it, it’s still fun, I’m still in reasonable shape and I still get a kick out of it - and I still get disappointed when we lose," he told the Irish Examiner. "All those emotions are still there.

"Did I take it badly on Sunday? Ah yeah. One, you’re disappointed when you don’t perform personally, and two, when the team doesn’t perform anywhere near the level needed."

Cooper admitted that he was far from his best in the Munster final but he is already eyeing another season with the Killarney club.

"I’m certainly not the only player in Ireland to have a bad game in a county final or Munster final, or a divisional final. I’m not the only player to miss a free - or two frees - but if some people want to pick holes in that, that’s their issue," he added.

"That’s sport, but if people want to pick holes and say I should retire because I didn’t play well - that’s silly."