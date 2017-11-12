Nemo Rangers (Cork) 2-17 Adare (Limerick) 0-04

Nemo Rangers cruised through to the AIB Munster Club SFC final as they powered past Adare at Mallow on Sunday.

The decider against Dr Crokes in a fortnight – a repeat of the 2010-11 final – will be a lot tougher for the Cork champions, for whom victory never really looked in doubt here.

From the off, they were in control and Cork captain Paul Kerrigan had two points in the opening six minutes, before going on to finish with six.

After Luke Connolly had a low shot saved by James Hickey in the ninth minute, the attacker got on the end of Alan O’Donovan pass on 11 and finished well past James Hickey before added a free a minute later.

While Mark Connolly did get Adare off the mark, it was only a brief interruption to Nemo’s dominance and, after Hugh Bourke had the Limerick side’s second on 27 minutes, Barry O’Driscoll got another Nemo goal as he did brilliantly to take down Paddy Gumley’s pass with one hand and fire home.

O’Driscoll’s free made it 2-6 to 0-2 at half-time and Jack Horgan, Connolly and Colin O’Brien extended that advantage early in the second half.

Bourke got his second free for Adare, but a fightback never looked like being a realistic prospect and Nemo finished strongly, scoring the game’s last seven points as wing-back Kevin Fulignati and sub Conor Horgan got on the scoresheet too.

Nemo Rangers: Micheál Martin; Kevin O’Donovan, Aidan O’Reilly, Alan Cronin; Jack Donovan, Stpehen Cronin, Kevin Fulignati (0-01); Alan O’Donovan, Jack Horgan (0-01); Barry O’Driscoll (1-03, 0-02 frees), Paul Kerrigan (0-06), Colin O’Brien (0-01); Paddy Gumley, Luke Connolly (1-03, 0-03 frees), Ciarán Dalton.

Subs: Conor Horgan (0-01) for Connolly (35), Michael Dorgan for J Horgan, Adrian Greaney for Gumley (46), Ciarán O'Shea for O'Reilly, Colm Kiely for O'Brien (both 53), Shane Martin for Fulignati (58).

Adare: James Hickey; Oran Collins, Aodhán O’Connor, Eoghan Costello; Eoin Ryan, David Connolly, Paul Maher; Shane Doherty, Stephen Keeley; Hugh Bourke, Jack English, Charlie McCarthy; Mark Connolly, Robbie Bourke, Mikie Lyons.

Subs: Davy Lyons for McCarthy (46), Andy O’Connell for Keeley (50), Jack Fitzgerald for Maher, David O’Connor for Collins (both 54), Chris Flanagan for Connolly (55), Bill Supple for English (58).

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford).