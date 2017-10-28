Four-time All-Ireland winner Kieran Joyce has called time on his Kilkenny career at the age of 30.

The Rower Inistioge defender first joined Brian Cody’s panel in 2011 after silverware at U21 and intermediate level, making his debut the following year as Kilkenny went on to win the All-Ireland at Galway’s expense.

The versatile defender added further titles in 2014 and 2015, while his final appearance in the Black and Amber came in the Leinster defeat to Wexford last June.

"I have had a fantastic seven years with the senior team and enjoyed great success throughout that period," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"I would like to thank Brian Cody and all his management team, the Kilkenny county board and all the coaches and mentors that have helped me from U-14 up to senior with Kilkenny."