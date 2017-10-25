The Ireland squad for this year's International Rules series against Australia will be announced at 2pm.

The games take place next month and both Tests will be shown live on RTÉ television, with highlights broadcast in the evening.

The first game will take place on Sunday, 12 November at the Adelaide Oval at 5am Irish time.

Brian Carthy reports as Ireland's International Rules panel is set to be announced #rtegaa #AFL pic.twitter.com/oAtqOK2xhM — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 25, 2017

The deciding match will take place the following Saturday night at the Domain Stadium in Perth in what will be the final game held in that venue.

That game begins at 8.45am Irish time.

Aidan O’Shea is set to captain the side for manager Joe Kernan.

No Dublin players will be part of the team.

Ireland are the holders of the Cormac McAnallen Cup after a four-point win in 2015.