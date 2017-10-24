Dónal Óg Cusack has stepped down from his coaching role with the Clare hurlers.

The three-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with Cork came on board with then manager Davy Fitzgerald in 2016. He stayed on last year with new co-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor.

"I have informed the Clare County board, Clare Senior Hurling management, and players that I will not be resuming my position as coach in 2018," said Cusack.

"I wish everyone involved the very best both on and off the field. I have many good memories that I carry with me from Clare hurling and I am grateful to all who shared in creating those."

Cusack also announced he was resigning from his position on the board of Sport Ireland, following criticism over a character reference he wrote for the jailed journalist Tom Humphries.

However, a source told RTÉ that the Cloyne native had planned to end his role with Clare before the controversy.