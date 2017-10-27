SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER

Dublin SHC final

1530 Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park

Ulster club SFC quarter-final

1900 Slaughtneil (Derry) v Omagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park

1900 Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Armagh Harps (Armagh), Brewster Park

SUNDAY 29 OCTOBER

Leinster club SFC first round

1400 Newtown Blues (Louth) v Rathnew (Wicklow), Gaelic Grounds

1400 Mullinalaghta (Longford) v Eire Og or Rathvilly (Carlow), Glennon Bros Pearse Park

1430 Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois), O'Connor Park

Munster club SFC quarter-final

1400 Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Clonmel Sportsfield

Ulster club SFC quarter-finals

1430 Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Lamh Dhearg (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni

1430 Scotstown (Monaghan) v Kilcar (Donegal), Clones

Clare SFC final

1500 Clondegad v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park

Meath SFC final

1500 Simonstown Gaels v Summerhill, Pairc Tailteann

Westmeath SFC final

1530 Tyrrellspass v St Loman's, TEG Cusack Park

Wexford SFC final

1500 Starlights v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park

Munster club SHC quarter-final

1400 Ballygunner (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), Walsh Park

Kilkenny SHC final

1500 Dicksboro v James Stephens, Nowlan Park

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER

Dublin SFC final

1900 St Vincents v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300 on Sunday.

TELEVISION

James Stephens v Dicksboro in the Kilkenny COunty Final live on TG4 from 1500.

RADIO

Updates on all the day's action on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

WEATHER

With high pressure close-by, the weather is expected to be settled for the weekend. Saturday evening faces the greatest risk of showers, though any rainfall is expected to be small.

Bright and sunny spells are forecast for Sunday with average temperatures around 12 degrees.

For more info go to met.ie

Familiar foes in Dublin

Bank Holiday Monday will see the latest chapter in the St Vincent’s and Ballymun Kickhams rivalry and a chance to see some of Jim Gavin’s Dublin cavalry square off at club level.

The Marino club will be bidding for a record 29th title and a fourth in five years. Standing in their way is a Ballymun side in search of a second county success after a maiden victory five years ago.

The Parnell Park clash under lights will see former Dublin players Ger Brennan and Mossy Quinn, along with star forward Diarmuid Connolly, up against the likes of Philly McMahon, Davy Byrne, John Small, James McCarthy and Dean Rock.

Vincent’s required a replay to overcome their opponents the last time they met at this stage four years ago, while last year’s semi-final was another gripping contest.

The sides were level on nine occasions before substitute Albert Martin was the unlikely hero with the match-winning point with just three minutes left on the clock.

Curbing Connolly’s influence will be a high priority for Kickham’s, with the task falling to John Small in last year’s clash, though Shane Carthy, Brendan Egan and Nathan Mullins, son of manager Brian, demonstrated their potency in front of goals in the semi-final win over St Judes.

Former Mayo player Enda Varley continues to shine in the colours of blue and white and will occupy even the tightest-marking defender.

On the other side, the Ballymun forward division has shown itself not to be overly reliant on Rock, with Jason Whelan and Paddy Small impressing on their march to the final.

If familiarity does breed contempt, then there will be no love lost in Saturday’s Dublin hurling final as All-Ireland champions Cuala chase down a third successive county success.

It is the second year in a row they will face Kilmacud Crokes in the final, and if it is half as exciting as last year’s clash, fans are in for a treat at Parnell Park.

Leading by nine points at the interval, Cuala looked to be coasting to victory, but found themselves trailing by two late on.

Half a dozen points from the 54th minute onwards, including two from Colm Cronin who finished with 1-3 overall, was enough to hold onto their crown.

Dublin footballer Con O’Callaghan (above) and Mark Schutte lurk with scoring danger in the full-forward line, with Colm Cronin again in sparkling form in the semi-final win over St Vincent’s.

Add in David Treacy’s accuracy from placed balls and it is easy to see with their attacking riches why they enter the game as odds-on favourites.

Crokes however will be buoyed by the steely win over Lucan Sarsfields at the penultimate stage.

Aided by a significant breeze, they led at the interval, before the momentum swing to Lucan after the interval. Ross O’Carroll’s goal two minutes from time however proved crucial and helped last year’s finalists advance on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-13.

An improvement in quality will be required to trouble a slick Cuala outfit.

Back to football matters, and there is no shortage of quality action elsewhere in Leinster.

In Meath, Summerhill appear in a county final for the third time in seven years as they look to dethrone holders Simonstown Gaels.

With Colm O’Rourke in charge, Simonstown will not be giving up their first ever county title lightly and are expected to face a closer examination than last year’s nine-point win over Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

In neighbouring Westmeath, St Loman’s and Tyrrellspass meet for the second successive year in the final.

Shane Dempsey was the key figure last year as St Loman’s made it back-to-back titles, his tally of 0-07 helping the holders to a six-point victory 12 months ago.

Motivation will not be in short supply for the underdogs. In the 10 years since Tyrrellspass last lifted the cup, they have lost two finals, on both occasions to Sunday's opponents.

St Martin’s and Rapparees-Starlights cross paths in Wexford for the right to succeed Gusserane O’Rahilly’s as county kingpins.

St Martin’s only county final success came four years, but have the double firmly in their sights after ending Oulart-the-Ballagh’s dominance in the hurling decider at the weekend.

It is a decade since Rapparees’ last appearance in the final and 13 years since their last win.

The first round of the Leinster club football championship also gets underway.

Wicklow champions Rathnew travel to Louth to take on Newtown Blues, Rhode entertain Portlaoise at O’Connor Park, while Glennon Bros Pearse Park is the venue for Mullinalaghta’s clash with Eire Og.

The Munster club champions of the last two season meet in a mouth-watering encounter in Clonmel.

All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes have little time to celebrate last weekend’s county final win over South Kerry ahead of what should be a formidable test from Clonmel Commercials.

Colm Cooper could well come back into the reckoning for Crokes. The five-time All-Ireland winner was relegated to the bench before throw-in due to a hamstring niggle, though was introduced in the second half.

In the Tipperary final, Commericals quashed Killenaule’s hopes of a first ever county title, with late goals from substitute Richie Gunne and Jamie Peters sealing victory.

Michel Quinlivan provides the star quality in attack, but whether there is enough quality throughout to end Crokes’ season remains to be seen.

In Clare, Clondegad stand in the way of Kilmurry-Ibrickane’s two-in-a-row bid.

Ulster last eight

Slaughtneil will be hoping to go one step better than last year where they came up short against Dr Crokes in Croke Park, but first up is another tilt at a provincial crown.

Fresh from completing the county double last weekend after the hurlers eased past Ballygalget, it’s back to focusing on the big ball.

They meet Tyrone champions Omagh in Celtic Park on Saturday evening.

There were joyous scenes around Armagh town as Armagh Harps claimed a first county title in 26 years, but it's back to business at the weekend against Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly.

The following day Cavan Gaels entertain Antrim champions Lamh Dhearg at Kingspan Breffni, while the last-eight clash of Scotstown and Kilcar should be an intriguing affair.

Kilcar's Ryan McHugh breaks free from the challenge of Michael Murphy

Scotstown completed three-in-a-row in Monaghan, but were never really stretched by Magheracloone in a rather low key final.

Kilcar on the other hand emerged victorious in Donegal on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-04 against Naohm Conaill to end a 24-year gap to their last title.

Captain Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh are the star attractions, but can rely upon their siblings Stephen McBrearty and Mark McHugh to take the game to Scotstown.

There are two more hurling county finals down for decision on Sunday.

At Nowlan Park, Kilkenny manager Brian Cody is likely to be keeping a close eye on events at Nowlan Park where Dicksboro take on James Stephens.

It is 24 years since Dicksboro last lifted the Walsh Cup, but will enter the decider full of confidence after dumping out holders O'Loughlin Gaels in the semi-final.

Martin Gaffney’s early goal proved to be the difference between the sides, though James Stephens were arguably even more impressive in having 12 points to spare over Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Ballyhale led by six at the break, 1-8 to 0-5, but second-half goals from Eoin Larkin and a double from Tadhg Dwyer helped the city men into their first final since lifting the title back in 2011.

Walsh Park is the venue for Ballygunner's clash with Thurles Sarsfields in the Munster hurling quarter-final for the second year running.

Twelve months ago Pa Bourke struck deep into injury-time as the Tipperary champions edged past 0-17 to 0-16.

Ballygunner had fought back from four points in arrears to level the contest for the fourth occasion in additional time, but Bourke held his nerve from a ’65 to claim the winning score.

The visitors secured a first-ever four-in-a-row in Waterford last weekend and will again look to county stars Stephen O’Keeffe, Barry Coughlan, Philip and Pauric O’Mahony for leadership, while corner forward Conor Power plundered two goals in the final win over De La Salle.

Their oppoents too are basking in the glory of four county title son the trot, easing past Borris-Ileigh with 16 points to spare.

The real goal is to land a Munster crown.

For all their dominance within the confines of Tipperary, a panel boasting the likes of Mickey Cahill, Ronan Maher, Paudie Maher, Pa Bourke and Lar Corbett has only won the O'Neill Cup on one occasion, five years ago at the expense of De La Salle.