Cuala 1-13 Kilmacud Crokes 0-13

David Treacy made a dramatic return to action to fire two injury-time points that secured a three-in-a-row of Dublin SHC titles for Cuala.

The AIB All-Ireland club title holders led by just a point early in injury-time at Parnell Park in a tense encounter between two south-side rivals.

It remained that way with five additional minutes played when Cuala were awarded a free for a foul on Colm Cronin and Treacy, who'd earlier been substituted, was brought back on to take it.

The experienced Dublin attacker split the posts and added another point in the 68th minute from play to set the seal on a famous win.

Treacy top scored with six points for Mattie Kenny's side while Darragh O'Connell's first-half goal proved crucial.

County football star Con O'Callaghan also weighed in with three important points against Ollie Baker's Crokes.

Cuala's reward is an AIB Leinster club quarter-final clash with the Kilkenny representatives - Dicksboro or James Stephens - back at Parnell Park next Sunday.

It was the second successive year that the sides met in the final but while the outcome was the same the scoring pattern was entirely different.

Cuala ran up an early eight-point lead last year but fell 0-04 to 0-01 down after 10 minutes here.

Ollie Baker's Crokes took advantage of a strong wind at their backs and both Fergal Whitely and Sean McGrath lofted over points from distance.

Lorcan McMullan was on the mark too, opening the scoring for the Glenalbyn outfit after just seven seconds, before Oisin O'Rourke, Crokes' key man in attack, doubled their advantage.

It was a dream start for the underdogs as they chased a third title success in six seasons but they didn't score again until late in the half.

They racked up the wides in that period as Cuala stormed into the game with an unanswered 1-04 to take firm control of proceedings.

Mark Schutte, who joined the Dublin football panel earlier this year after several seasons with the county hurlers, got Cuala's scoring blitz going.

O'Connell's 18th minute goal put Cuala ahead for the first time, 1-03 to 0-04, and was a fine effort.

He began a move with a probing run from midfield and remained in the danger area to capitalise on a speculative ball across from the left by Cronin.

There was still plenty to do but the Kerry man and Abbeydorney native dinked a clever finish over the advancing goalkeeper.

Free-taker Treacy added a point, his third, before O'Callaghan got his first score of the game to put Cuala three clear.

Crokes finally broke a 22-minute scoring drought with points from O'Rorke and Whitely to trail by just 1-05 to 0-06 at the break.

In truth, it wasn't a classic final and those in estimated 3,000 strong crowd who turned up expecting the All-Ireland holders to flex their muscle were disappointed.

Crokes levelled the game in the 36th minute with back to back converted frees from O'Rorke, typing it up at 0-08 to 1-05.

A potential turning point in the game arrived three minutes later when Schutte was hauled down after expertly fielding O'Connell's high ball in.

Treacy presided over the penalty but saw his effort turned around the post by Eoin Dalton and also fired a shot into the side netting minutes later.

Crokes, crucially, never managed to regain the lead and slipped three behind with 10 minutes to go when Treacy, Colum Sheanon and O'Callaghan all pointed.

Cuala weren't close to their best but relied on their resilience to stretch the gap to four with a Cronin score after 52 minutes, 1-09 to 0-08.

They required that cushion in the closing minutes as Crokes finished strong, reducing their deficit to just a point in injury-time.

But they couldn't get any closer as Cuala and Treacy rallied at the death.

Cuala: S Brennan; S Timlin, Cian O'Callaghan, O Gough; S Moran, J Sheanon, P Schutte; J Malone, D O'Connell (1-00); S Treacy, C Sheanon (0-01), D Treacy (0-06, 0-04f, 0-01 65); C Cronin (0-02), Con O'Callaghan (0-03), M Schutte (0-01).

Subs: S Stapleton for M Schutte (41), C Waldron for D Treacy (59), N Kenny for C Sheanon (65), D Treacy for Cronin (65).

Kilmacud Crokes: E Dalton; N Corcoran, B O'Carroll, R O'Loughlin; R Murphy, C MacGabhann, D Kelly; L McMullan (0-01), R O'Carroll (0-01); C Conway, F Whitely (0-03), N O Riordain; O O'Rorke (0-07, 0-05f), S McGrath (0-01), B O'Rorke.

Subs: R Hayes for O Riordain (38), D Mulligan for B O'Rorke (44), S O'Dwyer for McGrath (52), J Gibbons for O'Loughlin (60).

Referee: F Gaffney (Na Fianna).