Paul Flynn has confirmed that he’ll be playing for Dublin again next year - if manager Jim Gavin wants him on the Dubs panel.

At 31 years of age, Flynn is one of the older members of the squad and with five All-Ireland medals already in his collection there was some speculation that he might call it quits.

He was a key member of Pat Gilroy and Gavin’s teams for many seasons but, in recent campaigns he has seen his involvement limited to the role of impact substitute.

Flynn is getting married in December, which is occupying a lot of his time and energy at the moment, but once the New Year rolls around he’s looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season training again.

"I’m still fit, healthy and hungry for football so I’ll keep going until the body doesn’t let me go any longer," said the Fingallians man.

"Once I’m enjoying it and I’m able to keep playing at the level I’m playing at, I’ll keep going."

Since helping Dublin complete a three in-a-row of All-Ireland triumphs in September with a one-point win over Mayo at Croke Park, Flynn has been a busy man.

As well as planning his wedding to Fiona Hudson - a first-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin ladies this year - he has been playing club football, catching up with everyday life, and working hard.

Stories started to circulate before the All-Ireland that many of Dublin’s panel don’t work as they are being paid by private benefactors to play Gaelic football on virtually a professional basis.

"I think it’s good to have balance, but the idea that all Dublin footballers are professional is rubbish"

However, Flynn insists this isn’t true and he points out to his own demanding role.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "I’m a director in a recruitment firm based here in Dublin and we have 27 staff working for us, so by no means are we professional athletes.

"A lot of us have jobs that there’s hardly enough hours in the day to do. There’s a balancing act with that and I’m not alone in that - everyone on the team is balancing their own things. I think it’s good to have balance, but the idea that all Dublin footballers are professional is rubbish.

"They’re either working or on a journey to work in college. We have a good culture in there of lads balancing both so that we can be as good as we can be on and off the pitch. They’re working hard on both.

"Jim is a professional himself and he’s a very busy man juggling a number of balls as well. It’s great because it keeps guys engaged - when they’re in work they can keep their minds on work and then when they come training they can shift their focus onto football while they’re there.

He added: "It’s nice to have a bit of time to ourselves now though."

Now that is how to make an entrance - the Dublin Ladies's Football Team #RayDarcyShow pic.twitter.com/ddcRCKYZMH — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) September 30, 2017

Flynn and Hudson recently appeared on RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy alongside another Dublin football couple, Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy, speaking about their relationships and winning All-Irelands.

Hudson joked that, though she had never been married before, winning the Brendan Martin Cup with the Dubs may be better than her wedding day.

"We had a row over that - I didn’t speak to her for a week! Ah, no only messing. I can understand it," laughed Flynn.

"I understand where she’s coming from because there’s very little can match when you win your first All-Ireland. You’re there with your friends, you are on a journey for years, there are so many lows and then there’s that high. Nothing matches it.

"Being in that dressing room after winning is an amazing feeling. I must admit, in 2011 I had that feeling for about four months!

"I was so delighted for all of those girls; the whole squad as well as the management team. I see the effort that they put in, which matches and sometimes surpasses the effort we put in.

"They train as hard as we do and think about it as much as we do.

"I was just delighted to see a group of girls, coming together, having a goal and being able to achieve it.

"To see it with Fiona, first hand, she is so delighted to have reached that pinnacle. It’s great to see and I’m really delighted for them."

