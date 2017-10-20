Tipperary forward Noel McGrath and Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan have both expressed their enthusiasm for the new hurling Championship format.

The provincial stages of the Liam MacCarthy Cup have been reorganised into a three-group league system (Munster, Leinster and second-tier) on a trial basis from 2018 to 2020, meaning it will now take five games to win a provincial title.

"It's all change next year and it's going to be interesting how it works out," two-time All-Star McGrath told RTÉ Sport.

"It's going to be more games in the Munster championship and every game will have a massive meaning. If you don't get off to a good start, you're on the back foot straight away.

"We're in Limerick against Limerick in the first round, it's one that you're looking forward to straight away."

And here's the Munster Hurling Championsip, with some very tasty opening matches, Cork v Clare and Limerick v Tipp' in the first round. pic.twitter.com/P8d915UOhr — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 19, 2017

The Loughmore-Castleiney man welcomed the increase in games relative to training that the new system will provide.

"You want to be playing games," he said. "Last year we had a six or seven-week break from the first round of the Championship to the next match. It's a long time to be waiting around.

"We'll know this time next year if it's working or not but as a player you get to play more games and it will be very interesting."

We may have missed out on the excitement of a draw but here's how the Leinster Hurling Championship will look. pic.twitter.com/uluvd7PHrD — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 19, 2017

Colm Callanan, who will be back between the sticks next year with the Tribesmen after winning his first All-Ireland title, said the newly-crowned champions were savouring the prospect of finally welcoming Leinster Championship opposition to Connacht.

Galway have been forced to play all of their games away since joining the province in 2009.

"That's the major difference for Galway, that there's a few home games in there, which we wouldn't really have experienced before," the 35-year-old said.

"We have home games with Kilkenny and Dublin, so big ties there and big games to look forward to.

"The dust is only settling on the Championship just gone so we're still enjoying all that's going on there at the minute but time will come when the gearbags have to be taken out again and we'll go again."