The GAA Central Council motion to restructure the All-Ireland senior hurling championship has been passed by a Special Congress which met in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Central Council proposed that the Munster and Leinster championships be restricted to five teams and be run off on a round robin basis.

After an animated debate, the proposal secured the support of 62pc of the delegates. This was 2pc more than was required to pass the measure.

The new system will now come into place for the next three years.

Earlier on, Cork, Tipperary and Dublin motions had been defeated as Central Council's motion secured 90 of the 148 votes in the original ballot.

The Central Council motion was then pitted against the status quo in a run-off vote in which it exceeded the 60pc threshold necessary for passage.

Cork and Waterford both argued heavily against the measure.

An amendment to the motion tabled by Laois, Offaly and Meath requested that the two finalists of the Tier 2 competition play the third placed teams in the provincial championships for a spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The winner and runner up in the new tier two championship will enter the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

This was passed with 87pc of the vote.

The new system

The reforms mean that the five-team Munster and Leinster hurling championships will be played off on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the provincial final.

The winners will advance to the All-Ireland semi-final while the defeated provincial finalists are placed in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The third placed team in each province will play the two finalists from the Tier 2 competition. The winners of this match will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final.

The new Tier 2 competition - which is to be renamed in due course - will consist of the four teams currently participating in the Leinster round robin group and two other counties based on finishing positions in the 2017 championship.

As a result of the successful Laois, Offaly and Meath amendment, these counties still have a route to compete in the Liam McCarthy competition.

The winner of the Tier 2 competition will be promoted to the Liam McCarthy competition, replacing the bottom placed team in their province.

However, if Kerry or another Munster team win Tier 2, then they will not be automatically promoted to Munster but will face into a playoff against the bottom placed Munster side.

Should a Leinster team win Tier 2, then there is no necessity for a playoff.

The reforms of today mean there are now five tiers of competition in the senior hurling championship.

U21 and minor reforms

Another motion passed will see pre-season inter-county competitions, such as the O'Byrne Cup, the Munster SH League, the Kehoe Cup etc, finished before the final round of games in Division 1 of the respective League.

Changes in the minor and U21 hurling championships have also been confirmed, with Galway to get a second chance at the minor grade should they require it for the first time, while the Tribesmen will now compete in Leinster at the U-21 grade.

The All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship will undergo a number of changes for an initial three year period,starting in 2018.

Ulster counties, as agreed by the Leinster and Ulster councils, will play in the Leinster Championship, while the losers of the Munster and Leinster championships will go into a round robin group with Galway.

The top two teams will progress to face the provincial championships in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

This means Galway minors have a second chance, should they need it, for the first time.

Cork's proposed amendment is accepted which means that the All-Ireland Under-21 hurling semi-finals will continue, the winner of Leinster will play the loser from Munster and vice versa.

This will see a beaten team given a second chance in either Under-21 championship for the first time.

Galway and any Ulster county, as agreed by Leinster and Ulster, will play in the Leinster Championship.

Football changes

A number of football motions were passed too, with perhaps the most significant one regarding short kick-outs.

The final motion of the day, recommending that all kick-outs must go beyond the 20-metre line before being touched by a member of the same team, was passed with 82pc in favour.

Punishment for not doing this will result in a throw-up on the 20 metre line.

The highest percentage vote of the day came with the motion that called for the period of time inter-county managers can call on their players before a game to be reduced from 13 days to 10 days. It passed with a 92pc backing.

From 2018, following the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues, inter-county challenge games may only be played on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday nights. Deviations from this will only granted in exceptional circumstances.

Free-taking competitions to decide level games could also feature.

All-Ireland qualifiers that end level after four periods of extra time will be decided in such a manner

Qualifier games, knock-out League games and provincial club championship that end level will be followed by two 10 minute periods of extra time.

If that doesn't separate the teams, two more periods of five minutes will be played. After that, if they're still level, a free-taking competition will decide the winner.

In replayed provincial finals, if the teams are still level after extra-time, two further periods of five minutes will be played. These two Central Council motions passed easily.

The motion on changing underage age groups from U12, U14, U16 and U18 to U11, U13, U15 and U17 was withdrawn.