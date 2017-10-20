No Dublin players are expected to travel to Australia for next month's International Rules series, which would the first time the reigning All-Ireland champions have not been represented in the squad.

Speaking to RTÉ last month, Ireland manager Joe Kernan was confident of having "at least four" representatives from the three-in-a-row champions, but it appears that the a combination of a long season, injuries and the ongoing Dublin championship have now made it unlikely any will make the journey.

"There haven’t been any (Dublin players) in training," GPA CEO Dermot Earley and a selector with the International Rules squad told the Irish Times.

"We’ve asked a lot of the Dublin squad to come in but because of injuries, club commitments, guys just wanting to take a break, I don’t think there will be any Dublin representation on this.

"But that’s for Joe to announce, it’s not for me to say. Look, we’ve had great engagement and I think you do have to understand as well that after a long year guys do sometimes need a break and this may not suit them. That’s understandable."

Earley was adamant that the series, which has reverted to two tests (in Adelaide on November 12 and Perth on November 18) after a one-year absence, would not be devalued without the presence of any of this year's All-Ireland winners.

"Not at all," he said. "I don’t think so. It’s an Irish squad and it should represent the best players in the country and we’ve gone right around all the counties.

"We spent the summer looking at all games, so we’ve strong representation from the top teams but we’ve good representation from some of the lesser known."

Jack McCaffrey, Philly McMahon, Bernand Brogan, who captained the side, Rory O'Carroll and Diarmuid Connolly were Dublin's representatives in the last International Rules Test in 2015.