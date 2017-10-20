After playing hardly any part in Tipperary's quest to retain their All-Ireland hurling crown, Cathal Barrett is set to rejoin Michael Ryan's squad for the 2018 season.

The Irish Independent are reporting that Barrett, who was released from the squad for an apparent breach of discipline after the Munster quarter-final to defeat last May, is now in line for a return after he had clear-the-air talks with the Tipp management

It is understood that an agreement has been reached for the defender to be part of the preparations for the new season

Barrett picked up a bad knee injury in the defeat and subsequently dropped from the squad.

Despite calls for his return, especially after the concession of goals against Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Michael Ryan was not for turning.

Earlier this week, fellow Tipp defender Mickey Cahill told RTÉ Sport about his desire to have 'hardy boy' Barrett back in the fold.

"You want to see your best players hurling any day you go out and in fairness to Cathal, in the last couple of years, he is probably the best corner-back in the country," he said.

"He’s a hardy boy and he’s well able to hurl. He’s the type of lad you want playing on big-match days as well."