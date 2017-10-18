The Ireland Shinty panel for next weekend's annual international doesn't feature any player from All-Ireland finalists Waterford and Galway, but does contain some high-profile players for the meeting in Bught Park, Inverness.
Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winners James Barry and John McGrath are joined in the 20-man panel by Wexford's Lee Chin and Cork forward Conor Lehane for the meeting with the Scots.
The squad draws players from 12 different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, but does not contain a single player from Galway or Waterford.
Tipperary's All-Ireland minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will take charge of Ireland for the fixture.
The match will be preceded by an Under-21 international between the two countries, with Waterford seniors Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran (below) included in the Ireland panel.
The U-21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.
Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 Senior Panel
1 Enda Rowland Laois
2 James Barry Tipperary
3 Chris Bonus Kildare
4 Lee Chin Wexford
5 Paul Coady Carlow
6 Ben Conroy Laois
7 Alan Cox Westmeath
8 James Doyle Carlow
9 Tommy Doyle (captain) Westmeath
10 Alan Grant Derry
11 Damien Healy Meath
12 Ross King Laois
13 Conor Lehane Cork
14 John McGrath Tipperary
15 John McManus Down
16 Mark Moloney Kildare
17 Andy O'Brien Wicklow
18 James O'Connor Kerry
19 David Reidy Kildare
20 Denis Stapleton Kildare
Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 U21 Panel
1 Stephen Murphy Kerry
2 Shane Bennett Waterford
3 Darragh Cartin Derry
4 Shane Conway Kerry
5 Patrick Curran Waterford
6 Killian Doyle Westmeath
7 Cathal Dunbar Wexford
8 Aaron Dunphy Laois
9 Sean Finn (captain) Limerick
10 Kevin McDonald Carlow
11 Christy Moorehouse Wicklow
12 Ryan Mullaney Laois
13 Chris Nolan Carlow
14 Tomás O'Connor Kerry
15 Eoin O'Hehir Kildare
16 Conor Shaw Westmeath
17 Jack Sheridan Kildare
18 Ger Walsh Antrim
19 Sean Whelan Carlow