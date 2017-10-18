The Ireland Shinty panel for next weekend's annual international doesn't feature any player from All-Ireland finalists Waterford and Galway, but does contain some high-profile players for the meeting in Bught Park, Inverness.

Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winners James Barry and John McGrath are joined in the 20-man panel by Wexford's Lee Chin and Cork forward Conor Lehane for the meeting with the Scots.

The squad draws players from 12 different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, but does not contain a single player from Galway or Waterford.

Tipperary's All-Ireland minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will take charge of Ireland for the fixture.

The match will be preceded by an Under-21 international between the two countries, with Waterford seniors Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran (below) included in the Ireland panel.

The U-21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.

Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 Senior Panel

1 Enda Rowland Laois

2 James Barry Tipperary

3 Chris Bonus Kildare

4 Lee Chin Wexford

5 Paul Coady Carlow

6 Ben Conroy Laois

7 Alan Cox Westmeath

8 James Doyle Carlow

9 Tommy Doyle (captain) Westmeath

10 Alan Grant Derry

11 Damien Healy Meath

12 Ross King Laois

13 Conor Lehane Cork

14 John McGrath Tipperary

15 John McManus Down

16 Mark Moloney Kildare

17 Andy O'Brien Wicklow

18 James O'Connor Kerry

19 David Reidy Kildare

20 Denis Stapleton Kildare

Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 U21 Panel

1 Stephen Murphy Kerry

2 Shane Bennett Waterford

3 Darragh Cartin Derry

4 Shane Conway Kerry

5 Patrick Curran Waterford

6 Killian Doyle Westmeath

7 Cathal Dunbar Wexford

8 Aaron Dunphy Laois

9 Sean Finn (captain) Limerick

10 Kevin McDonald Carlow

11 Christy Moorehouse Wicklow

12 Ryan Mullaney Laois

13 Chris Nolan Carlow

14 Tomás O'Connor Kerry

15 Eoin O'Hehir Kildare

16 Conor Shaw Westmeath

17 Jack Sheridan Kildare

18 Ger Walsh Antrim

19 Sean Whelan Carlow