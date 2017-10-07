Kerry SFC semi-finals:

Dr Crokes 5-13 0-14 West Kerry

South Kerry 0-12 1-8 Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Reigning champions Dr Crokes and South Kerry will contest the 2017 Kerry SFC final following respective wins over West Kerry and Kerins O'Rahilly's.

Colm Cooper was in impressive form as he hit 1-03 for Crokes to help them comfortably book their place in a seventh decider in nine years.

The All-Ireland champions netted five goals throughout their victory over West Kerry, with team captain Daithí Casey scoring the first one inside 10 minutes.

The other goals came from substitutes Paul Clarke and Jordan Kiely, who scored a brace after his introduction in the second half.

Cooper's goal in the early minutes after half-time was particularly noteworthy, as he curled a free into the top corner of the West Kerry net from close range.

Meanwhile, Bryan Sheehan lead the scoring charge with three points for South Kerry as they edged out Kerins O'Rahilly's in their semi-final encounter in Killarney.

O'Rahilly's looked to be on their way to clinching the tie following a first half penalty from rising star Jack Savage, but a late surge from South Kerry assured them a place in the final.

The 2015 SFC champions now look to reclaim the title once again when they meet Crokes on 22 October.