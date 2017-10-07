The AFL club Carlton are reportedly interested in recruiting Galway footballer Cillian McDaid, with one Australian publication writing that Carlton have expressed 'genuine interest' in the young defender.

McDaid took part in the AFL draft combine in Melbourne recently, where he was showing his skills along with Stefan Okunbar of Kerry.

Both players have been linked with Essendon and St Kilda in the past, but Carlton are particularly interested in McDaid, according to The Age in Australia.

20-year-old McDaid, who was tested at the AFL international combine in Florida last year, was on the Galway team that captured the U21 Conncht title earlier this season.

They later went on to lose the All-Ireland final to Dublin, where McDaid scored 1-01 from half-back.

Carlton could sign McDaid outside the draft as an international pick, and if he agrees to make the move Down Under, he will be following in the footsteps of a number of other GAA talents who have represented the club.

Ó hAilpín brothers Setanta and Aisake were on their books during the mid 2000s, while Zach Tuohy of Laois was with the Blues for six seasons before linking up with Geelong.

Cork's Ciaran Sheehan and Ciaran Byrne of Louth are currently on Carlton's list, although both have struggled with injury in recent times.