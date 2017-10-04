The Dublin County Board dramatically pulled the plug on announcing the Dubs' new hurling manager - but say that they hope to have the new man in place before the weekend.

A special meeting was called for Wednesday night, with the normal gathering of club delegates on the first Monday of the month put back by two days, with just a single item on the agenda.

But the club representatives gathered at Parnell Park were told that 'unforeseen circumstances' had arisen and that they wouldn't be in a position to make an appointment.

Under questioning from the floor, county chair Sean Shanley said that they hoped to have the new manager in place before this weekend's county senior hurling championship quarter-finals.

In all the meeting lasted barely 20 minutes, though club delegates gave the power to the county's management committee, that features Shanley, secretary John Costello and several others, to appoint the next manager.

Normally, clubs vote to ratify new inter-county managers in hurling and football, but they made the move in order to speed up the process and avoid calling another meeting later this week.

The two candidates in for the job are believed to be former Dublin football boss Pat Gilroy and Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.

Gilroy and Costello at Gilroy's unveiling as Dublin football boss in 2008

Kenny was the early favourite to succeed Ger Cunningham, who stepped down after the Boys in Blue were knocked out of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Galway man, who was part of Anthony Cunningham's management team when the Tribesmen took Kilkenny to an All-Ireland final replay in 2012, guided Cuala to this year's All-Ireland club title. This is the first time a club from the capital captured the crown.

Gilroy has no great hurling background, but he is a highly successful business man and if he gets the job Dublin fans would be hoping that he could use his organisational skills to bring their team back to the top table.

He bridged a 16-year gap when he guided the Dubs to the 2011 All-Ireland, having presided over the low point that was the joint-record 17-point All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

Cunningham was in charge of Dublin's hurlers for the last three seasons, though it wasn't a happy time for them.

Several high profile players opted out of the set-up and the progress made under previous boss Anthony Daly wasn't built upon. This year they were relegated from the top tier of League hurling into Division 1B.

Under Daly, the Dubs won the League title in 2011 and backed that up with a Leinster title in 2013, though they never went past the All-Ireland semi-final stage.