Tadhg Kennelly is making a return to the Sydney Swans to take up a new coaching role, the club has announced.

Kennelly, who won a Grand Final with the Swans in 2005, has been appointed as the new development coach as part of a number of coaching changes at the club.

He previously worked as the AFL's international talent co-ordinator for the last five years, a recruitment role which sometimes drew criticism for the Kerry man.

Marc Ó Sé was among those who questioned Kennelly for scouting talent in their native county, while Colm Cooper defended him for his work.

"It is his job," Cooper said last November.

"I'm sure there are some people who aren't too happy about it, that he's coming taking the best players form his county, where he grew up and played, but at the end of the day it's his job. He's in recruitment of players."

Kennelly played 197 AFL games for the Swans before his retirement in 2011. He also made a famous return to Ireland and won the Sam Maguire with Kerry in 2009.