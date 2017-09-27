Joe Kernan has revealed that Mayo star Lee Keegan will not be travelling to Australia for November's International Rules series.

The Ireland manager said Keegan, who was vice-captain in the Ireland's one-Test series win in 2015, had a niggling injury following Mayo's long championship season and would be a "big miss".

"He's carried a wee bit of an injury over from the All-Ireland and just unfortunately won't be able to make it," Kernan told RTÉ Sport.

"It's disappointing. I'm sad for him and I'm sad for us that he can't make it."

Former All-Ireland-winning Armagh boss Kernan also announced that three Irish AFL players would be part of his squad: Tyrone's Conor McKenna (Essendon), Mayo man Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast) and Laois native Zach Tuohy (Geelong).

Pearce Hanley

Kernan left the door open for potential addditions to that list but said the trio had been the standout Irish performers in this year's Aussie Rules season.

"That's it at the minute unless there's an injury or something happens," explained Kernan.

"That doesn't mean before the whole thing is over, we mightn't have another one or two in yet. But I just want to get as many Irish (based) boys out there: it's a great honour and a great trip."

Ireland will take on Australia in the first two-test series since 2013.

The opening game takes place in Adelaide on November 12 with the deciding leg in Perth on November 18.