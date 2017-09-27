John Sugrue has been ratified as Laois football manager on a one-year term.

He succeeds Peter Creedon, who stepped down in July.

The Kerry native has worked as a physio and trainer with Laois and Kerry and managed South Kerry to a divisional championship in 2015.

As a player, he lined out in The Kingdom's U21 All-Ireland defeat to Westmeath in 1999 and won three championships with South Kerry.

Selectors Eoin Kearns and Brendan Delaney and coach Jerome Stack form his back-room team.

Tipperary manEamonn Kelly will take charge of the Laois hurlers for a second year and will also manage the county's U21s.

Laois retained Division 1B status this year and beat Westmeath, Meath and Kerry in the qualifier group before Championship defeats to Wexford and Dublin.