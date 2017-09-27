The Club Players Association (CPA) is confident that a National Master Fixtures Plan aimed at improving player welfare will be in place by the end of October after verbal assurances from the GAA.

Saturday’s Special Congress at Croke Park will tackle 22 separate motions, which will affect to what degree the 2018 calendar will be reformed.

The CPA has been highly critical of recent measures taken by the Association and the attitude towards hurling.

"At 2017 Congress we witnessed the adoption of the Super 8s and now as an afterthought, hurling has been added to the agenda, requiring a Special Congress.

"This is an example of further disjointed management and incremental change in the GAA calendar.

The body says that after meeting senior officials last week, the GAA has committed to producing a National Master Fixtures Plan by the end of October for next season.

"Club players have a reasonable right to ask that the ongoing club fixtures issues should be dealt with comprehensively and incorporated in rule in the official guide," their statement read.

The GAA however has not confirmed the time frame, and a spokesperson has told RTÉ Sport that the date for the releases of the fixtures list is "provisionally early November", with the draw taking place in early October.

Specific dates are expected shortly after Special Congress.

The CPA says it will judge the fixtures plan "on its merits" when it is released and added that next year’s Congress will "change the landscape" for club players with further reform in the calendar.

The club players body also confirmed it will engage with the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) in the coming weeks to present further proposals.

Following last year’s motion change, three-fifths as opposed to two-thirds majority is required for a majority rule and here is a full list of all motions to be voted on in Croke Park.