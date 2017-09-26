Player of the Year contender Andy Moran has confirmed he will stay on with Mayo next year as he searches for an elusive All-Ireland title.

The Ballaghaderreen man enjoyed a tremendous season as he played a starring role in the Connacht’s side run to the final before another one-point defeat to Dublin.

The forward, who turns 34 in November, was speaking at an event to announce his player of the month award for August.

He scored 2-06 in two matches against Kerry last month and has opted to continue into 2018 with a view to maintaining that form.