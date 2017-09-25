The Ladies All-Ireland football final was witnessed by a record television audience as Dublin landed victory over Mayo after losing the previous three successive deciders.

In front of a record crowd of 46,286 spectators, the Dubs put aside the heartache to beat the Westerners by 12 points and claim their second title.

Televised live on TG4, an average of 303,800 people tuned in for the showpiece game in the ladies football calendar, the highest figure since the Irish language station started broadcasting ladies football finals in 2001.

The audience peaked at 5.24pm when 409,700 people were tuned in to see Dublin capture the Brendan Martin Cup. The broadcast reached 563,000 viewers in total, accounting for 40% of the viewership around the country.

The figures were up almost 70,000 on the previous high for the 2013 final between Cork and Monaghan.