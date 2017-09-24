The All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park smashed the record for the highest attended women's sporting event of 2017.

Dublin streaked to victory, 4-11 to 0-11, in an enthralling showdown that was played out in front of 46,286 souls.

Not only was that a record attendance for a Gaelic games ladies decider, it easily surpassed the next best crowd of 35,271 who travelled to Wembley for last May's Women's FA Cup final - itself a record for the blue riband game.

That match was won by Manchester City, who swept past Birmingham 4-1 and included Drogheda-born defender Megan Campbell in their starting lineup.

Valerie Mulcahy and Aislinn Desmond on a notable day for Ladies football as a record-breaking crowd of over 46,000 attend Croke Park pic.twitter.com/CK2KvDN2IG — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 24, 2017

In June, 22,433 fans watched Lyon become champions of Europe for the fourth time when breaking PSG hearts with a dramatic penalty shootout triumph in Cardiff City Stadium.

On home soil 20,438 attended Croker for the All-Ireland camogie final earlier this month that won by Cork in heart-stopping fashion against Kilkenny, while back in August 17,115 were in Kingspan Stadium in Belfast to witness New Zealand dethrone holders England in the Rugby World Cup final.

None of those occasions came close to Sunday's showpiece though, as the Sky Blues followed the men's lead by breaking Mayo hearts and lifting the Brendan Martin Cup.