Dublin and Mayo have both named unchanged teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland Ladies football final in Croke Park (4pm).

Mayo manager Frank Browne has kept faith with the 15 that defeated Cork last time out as they prepare for their first decider since 2007.

Yvonne Byrne, Martha Carter and Cora Staunton will be the only starters for the Green and Red that have tasted All-Ireland glory before, with substitute Michelle McGing being the other survivor from 2003.

Hollymount’s Sarah Tierney will captain the side from full-back.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan too has resisted the temptation to tinker with his team.

Sinead Aherne will captain the side from corner-forward where she'll hope to maintain her scoring form, as will Nicole Owens and Noelle Healy in the inside forward line.

Martha Byrne and Rachel Ruddy are the only two changes to the team that began last year’s final defeat to Cork.

Dublin: 1 Ciara Trant, 2 Martha Byrne, 3 Sinéad Finnegan, 4 Rachel Ruddy, 5. Sinéad Goldrick, 6 Niamh Collins, 7 Leah Caffrey, 8 Lauren Magee, 9 Olwen Carey, 10 Carla Rowe, 11 Lyndsey Davey, 12 Nicole Owens, 13, Sinéad Aherne (captain), 14 Niamh McEvoy, 15 Noelle Healy.

Mayo: 1 Yvonne Byrne, 2 Orla Conlon, 3 Sarah Tierney (captain), 4 Martha Carter, 5 Rachel Kearns, 6 Marie Corbett, 7 Fiona Doherty, 8 Aileen Gilroy, 9 Fiona McHale, 10 Doireann Hughes, 11 Niamh Kelly, 12 Ciara Whyte, 13 Sarah Rowe, 14 Cora Staunton, 15 Grace Kelly