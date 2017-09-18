All-Ireland Football champions Dublin were greeted by thousands of joyous supporters at their homecoming in Smithfield this evening.

Jim Gavin’s all-conquering side claimed a third successive Sam Maguire fior the first time in 94 years by defeating Mayo in Croke Park, and supporters of all ages were out in force to cheer on the Boys in Blue.

Kevin McManamon again led the way on stage with a rousing rendition of ‘Dublin in the Rare Old Times’, while manager Jim Gavin and captain Stephen Cluxton were among those to address the large crowd.

The goalkeeper claimed his fifth All-Ireland title and broke new ground by claiming his fourth as team captain.

Bernard Brogan was a second half substitute and the decorated forward was appreciative of the support from their loyal followers.

"The crowd here is phenomenal," he said.

"We’re blessed to be in the position to do it. It’s great to be able to come home and show what it’s all about."

Con O’Callaghan, who marked his first senior final with an early goal in the decider, couldn’t conceal his delight after a stellar 2017 season.

"It’s brilliant, it really is a dream come true," he told RTÉ Sport. "That’s what I was hoping to do and seeing as it’s come true, it’s brilliant."