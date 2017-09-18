Several thousand people turned out at McHale Park this evening to welcome home the Mayo senior football team.

The squad travelled back to Castlebar by train this afternoon. From the town's railway station, they made the short journey to the county GAA ground by coach, arriving shortly before 5.30pm.

After speeches from local politicians, the team manager Stephen Rochford and captain Cillian O'Connor addressed the crowd.

Both expressed their disappointment at the side's failure to defeat Dublin in the All-Ireland final yesterday but pledged that they would do all they could to reach the summit again next season.

Rochford and O'Connor paid tribute to the players involved in the Mayo squad and thanked the commitment of the county's supporters throughout the county's epic 10-match campaign in the Championship.

O'Connor said the players owed it to those who had turned out to back the county to appear and thank them. He added that the team deeply appreciated their support and would "bounce back".

"We're down but we're not out," said Rochford. "Mayo will rise again and we'll pursue our goal with even greater passion next year."