Dublin hero Dean Rock is hoping the ladies can follow his team's lead and make it a double for the capital when they face off against Mayo in next week's All-Ireland football final.

Rock's nerves of steel broke Green and Red hearts as he fired over a 76th-minute free to snatch Sam Maguire.

That completed the three-in-a-row, and Rock, whose girlfrend Niamh McEvoy is part of panel, is desperate to see the ladies get over the line having lost the last three All-Ireland finals to Cork.

"Niamh is playing next week against Mayo," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Hopefully they get the job done. Paul Flynn's girlfriend Fiona (Hudson) and Con O'Callaghan's girlfriend Aoife Kane are involved too. Hopefully they perform and get a great win."

Rock was alongside his manager Jim Gavin as both reflected on their dramatic triumph at Croke Park.

Gavin was back to work this morning with the Irish Aviation Authority, already looking towards the next challenge for his incessantly successful group of players.

"That's the unique thing about the GAA. We're all volunteering our time," he said.

"The world keeps spinning. The Irish Aviation Authority have been so good to me.

"That's the great thing about the GAA, the community aspect of it. The players live and breathe for each of their parishes.

"They'll go back to their clubs probably Thursday night for training for the championship.

"We'd a great night last night with our families, and partners and friends. It's a great feeling after many long, hard years of work that the players could execute that performance in the clutch moments yesterday. We're very proud of them."