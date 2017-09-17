Dublin and Mayo have both made a late change to their respective starting lineups for the All-Ireland Football Final, with Eoghan O'Gara and Paddy Durcan selected to start at Croke Park.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin had kept faith with the same team that defeated Tyrone for Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final earlier this week, but O'Gara has been given the nod with Niall Scully the man to miss out.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has also decided to change from team named earlier this week.

Durcan, whose late point rescued a draw against Kerry in the semi-final, has been included at the expense of Diarmuid O'Connor.

Dublin (SFC v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons; Jonny Cooper, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Eoghan O'Gara; Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock.

Mayo (SFC v Dublin): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Paddy Durcan; Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.