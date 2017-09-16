Armagh All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty has dismissed the idea that Mayo will feel the weight of history on their shoulders when they take on Dublin in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday.

Mayo have endured a barren 66 year run without getting their hands on Sam Maguire and have lost eight All-Ireland finals in that time.

That kind of record has led to all kinds of speculation about a mental block among the Mayo players or even a curse on the team but McNulty insists that this current Mayo side will not be hiding behind any such excuses.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Saturday Sport programme, the former Armagh full-back claimed that players rarely take notice of such speculation.

"I’m always wary about people saying it’s about history or about what happened ten or fifteen of fifty years ago. I think that’s irrelevant."

"Armagh had never been there before so we never won the All-Ireland," he said. "Everyone’s talking about Mayo, they’re coming so close but is there a curse? Can they mentally deal with this?

"We had never won it before so we had no legacy of winning whatsoever so I’m always wary about people saying it’s about history or about what happened ten or fifteen of fifty years ago. I think that’s irrelevant.

"I think the current group of players have the mindset that it’s about this year. It’s about writing the script for this year, that’s the only thing that’s relevant.

"It’s what the guys do from 3:30pm on tomorrow that is the only relevant factor in terms of Mayo’s performance."

It’s a very different situation in the Dublin camp when Jim Gavin’s men are chasing their third All-Ireland title in-a-row.

The Dubs have been the dominant force in the football over the last few years and McNulty believes that the competition for places in the team is what’s currently spurring them on to success.

"I think Dublin are incredibly hungry and the reason that they’re hungry is that they have five or six guys on the bench who can come and take anyone’s position at any time," he said,

"So it’s in a way a big blessing for Dublin that so many players on the bench are hurting. We can all relate to what it’s like to be on the bench when you’re not picked for a big game, you’re absolutely sick in your stomach.

"You’ve got that sense of ‘I’ll do anything to get on the pitch201’, it doesn’t matter how many All-Irelands you’ve won or how many finals you’ve played in, you just want to play any part.

"That keeps training fresh, it keeps you hungry and it keeps you really fighting at the bit for a place."

