Joe Brolly insists Mayo are the only side capable of competing with all-conquering Dublin, but can’t see past Jim Gavin’s side making it three All-Ireland titles in a row on Sunday.

After easing through Leinster and crushing Ulster champions Tyrone in the semi-final, the Dubs are favourites to overcome Mayo in a repeat of the 2015 decider that went to a replay.

Stephen Rochford’s side by contrast were dumped out of Connacht by Galway, endured two qualifiers that went to extra-time and required a replay to see off Kerry for a place in the final.

The RTÉ football analyst is expecting a thrilling encounter at GAA headquarters tomorrow, but dismisses the idea that Dublin/Mayo has become a modern-day rivalry.

"They are always brilliant games because Mayo play a very entertaining style of football, as do the Dubs," he told RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday Sport programme.

"But as a rivalry you really want a situation where Mayo come through and beat them.

"Successive defeats and repeated failures means it’s not that sort of rivalry yet. You feel up to now that whatever happens, the Dubs are going to win. I still feel that way, more so than before."

Both managers have named unchanged teams for the final and Brolly believes there are two major factors that will swing the game in Dublin’s favour.

Firstly, he is of the opinion that the Mayo attack are too reliant on the diagonal cross-field ball into Andy Moran.

The evergreen forward has been in sensational form for the westerners, but Brolly thinks Dublin are well equipped to deal with the threat by pressing outfield, placing Cian O’Sullivan in front of the full-back line and tasking the tight-marking Jonny Cooper with keeping tabs on the Ballaghderreen star.

The second issue is perhaps more difficult for Rochford to overcome.

"It’s the speed of the Dubs. They have pace all over the field. That is going to be a big issue again for Mayo."

While Dublin have some way to go to surpass the great Kerry team of the 80s according to the 1993 All-Ireland winner, he is adamant they possess the strongest panel ever assembled and cannot see Mayo ending their Sam Maguire drought that stretches 66 years.

"There’s something glorious about them [Dublin], something heroic. It’s a huge task for Mayo."

