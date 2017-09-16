Dublin manager Jim Gavin has kept faith with the same team that defeated Tyrone for Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final, meaning Diarmuid Connolly must settle for a place on the bench.

The St Vincent’s man made only a late cameo in the semi-final destruction of Tyrone and Gavin has resisted temptation to restore the gifted forward back into the team.

Niall Scully retains his starting spot after he was a late replacement for Eric Lowndes, where he will be joined in the half-forward line by Ciran Kilkenny and the highly-impressive Con O’Callaghan.

The defence has a very settled look to it, with Cian O’Sullivan handed the number three jersey and is likely to play as a sweeper.

Philly McMahon and the ever-consistent Mick Fitzsimons man the corner back positions, while Jonny Cooper, named at wing-back, is likely to occupy a role closer to full-back.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey and Ballymun Kickham’s John Small complete the half-back line, all overseen by the watchful eye of Stephen Cluxton.

Brian Fenton and James McCarthy will take up positions in the midfield engine room, while there is no shortage of scoring threat in a potent full-forward line of Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews and Dean Rock.

Mayo have also named an unchanged team for the final.

Dublin (SFC v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons; Jonny Cooper, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully; Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock.