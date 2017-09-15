Mayo are unchanged for Sunday’s All-Ireland final showdown with Dublin – manager Stephen Rochford going for the same starting 15 as took the field in the semi-final replay win over Kerry.

There are 13 survivors from last year’s All-Ireland final replay defeat by Dublin, with goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly and wing-back Paddy Durcan making way.

All Star David Clarke comes in between the posts and Chris Barrett starts in defence. Durcan has been held in reserve in recent games, making an impact off the bench.

Three-time All Star defender Colm Boyle will be making his 90th competitive appearance, 47 League, 43 Championship, for Mayo on Sunday. He made his competitive debut against Kerry in the league in 2008.

Aidan O’Shea has been picked at centre-forward and there will be a lot of interest in where the big Breaffy man starts.

He played most of the drawn and replayed semi-final against Kerry at the unfamiliar position of full-back, though the Dubs don’t have the same aerial threat at the edge of the square as the Kingdom’s Kieran Donaghy.

It’s expected that O’Shea will alternate between centre-forward, full-forward and midfield, where he could partner his brother Seamus.

Donal Vaughan will wear the number three jersey with Brendan Harrison and Keith Higgins named in the corners beside him, though Higgins is likely to play a sweeping role.

Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan joins Barrett and Boyle in the half-backs, with Tom Parsons partnering Seamus O’Shea in the middle of the field.

Kevin McLoughlin and Diarmuid O’Connor will start wing-forward either side of Aidan O’Shea, with Jason Doherty, captain Cillian O’Connor and ever-green Andy Moran along the inside forward line.

Mayo (SFC v Dublin): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.