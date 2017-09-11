Cork camogie captain Rena Buckley believes that the attendance figure for the All-Ireland senior camogie final and the television audience that watched the game is a sign that the sport is going from strength to strength.

In a thrilling final at Croke Park, 20,438 spectators were in attendance to see Cork edge out Kilkenny on a scoreline of 0-10 to 0-9.

A peak audience of 374,000 watched Cork claim their 27th All-Ireland crown on RTÉ television, an increase of 46,000 on the peak of 328,000 viewers who tuned in for last year's final and Buckley believes this bodes well for the future.

Speaking on RTÉ’ 2fms Game On, she said: "It’s definitely going from strength to strength and even a lot of underage clubs you see that the ladies’ section of the underage is just as strong as the men’s section.

"Ladies’ sport is coming to the fore more and more and as time goes by I think it will happen more and more.

"From a personal point of view I’m very happy with where we are at the moment but obviously you would like to have equal coverage for both male and female sport. "

For Buckley, this was the 18th All-Ireland medal she has won and she believes that her experience, and that of the more senior members of the Cork team, was the difference on the day.

"Experience definitely counts for a lot," she said. "When I was younger I used to get very frustrated with people talking about experience but certainly having been there and done that is a big help.

"I suppose as well as that the management have been reiterating to us all year to stay composed at all times and to keep working.

"We put in a lot of work during the year so fitness wouldn’t be an issue, so we had to hold our composure and keep working and it worked out on the day.

"Every year has a different story attached to it and every year there’s a different team there.

"I’ve enjoyed playing GAA all my life, I’ve really enjoyed camogie and football and I’ve enjoyed them this year.

"I suppose as you get a little bit older you have more commitments in life in terms of work in particular and it can be harder to dedicate as much time to it."