A peak audience of 374,000 watched Cork claim the the All-Ireland senior camogie title on RTÉ2 yesterday.

Julia White became the toast of Leeside when her score six minutes into injury time broke Kilkenny hearts and captured the O'Duffy Cup.

Cork took the crown for a record 27th time to top the Roll of Honour, while in the earlier intermeidate decider Cork and Meath drew 1-09 apiece. Westmeath beat Dublin 1-10 to 1-06 in the Premier Junior Camogie final.

The viewership was an increase of 46,000 on the peak of 328,000 viewers who tuned in for last year's final, in which the Cats beat the Rebelettes 1-13 to 1-09.

An average of 276,800 viewers tuned into the live coverage of both the intermediate and senior finals, representing a 30% share of the market an increase of 60,400 and 4% on 12 months ago.

A crowd of 20,438 people descended on Croke Park for the deciders.

It was the fourth highest attendance for a standalone Camogie All-Ireland final since 1932 and the highest attendance since 2006, when 20,685 spectators watched Cork complete a two-in-a-row against Tipperary.