The swirling breeze and squally showers made things that bit more difficult in an All-Ireland senior camogie final where Cork, by the bare minimum, won back the O'Duffy Cup after a thrilling conclusion to the Croke Park decider.

Scores were hard to come by, defences were on top, an arm wrestle of sorts that could have gone any way. In the end it was the Munster side, courtesy of late points from Gemma O’Connor and sub Julia White, that prevailed. In the process, they regained the title they last won in 2015 – a 27th O’Duffy Cup success.

Captain Rena Buckley picked up her seventh All-Ireland medal to add to the 11 football medals she has on the sideboard.

The Inniscara club player felt Cork should have more than three points ahead at the break.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, she said: "We played well in the first half and probably should have been further ahead at half-time. Kilkenny hung in there and then went ahead in the second half. It was looking for a while that we would not get back on top.

"There was massive space in the full-back line and you were aware that one mistake could lose you the game"

It was quite a defensive game from both sides, so scores were hard to come by. Thankfully we got enough scores in the end – those two amazing points at the end.

In a game defined by small margins, Buckley, in the full-back position, was conscious that any lapse of concentration would be crucial.

There was massive space in the full-back line and you were aware that one mistake could lose you the game," she added.

"You just have to stay positive and keep concentrating.

"Today is just pure elation particularly the manner in which we won."