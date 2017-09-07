Sligo are on the lookout for a new manager after Niall Carew announced that he was stepping down as boss.

The Kildare man had been handed a fourth year in charge and was expected to be on the line in 2018, but he informed Yeats County GAA officials that he was leaving the role.

He said that work commitments meant that he wouldn’t be able to continue in the job.

"It is with regret that I announce my resignation as manager of Sligo’s senior football team after three seasons" said Carew in a statement released to the Irish Examiner.

"I have recently changed jobs and the demands would make it impossible for me to commit to Sligo in the manner I would deem necessary.

"I am extremely thankful to the county board, who gave me the green light to continue into a fourth season. I was looking forward to continuing the progress we had made but unfortunately the landscape changed in my professional life in the meantime."

In his first year in charge, Carew guided Sligo to a Championship win over Galway and a Connacht final appearance against Mayo, where they were well beaten.

This year they failed to get out of Division 3 in the League and were knocked out of the province again by Mayo. Either side of that result they beat New York and Antrim, though their qualifier run ended against Meath.

Carew has been involved in inter-county football since 2010, when he was part of Kieran McGeeney's backroom team, and he then went on to manage Waterford.