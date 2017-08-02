Niall Carew will remain as the manager of Sligo’s inter-county footballers next season.

The Yeats County finished fourth in Division 3 of the Allianz League this year and won their Connacht SFC preliminary round encounter against New York in May before exiting at the quarter-finals stage of the provincial championship at the hands of Mayo three weeks later.

Carew’s charges went on to defeat Antrim in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers, but fell at the next hurdle when Meath recorded a 0-14 to 1-09 win in Navan.

Sligo’s management committee confirmed that Carew and his backroom team would stay on for another term in a brief statement released this evening which read: "The Sligo GAA management committee has decided to retain Niall Carew in the position of senior inter-county football manager for the coming season.

"The committee believes that the present management team are best placed to build on the efforts of recent years."