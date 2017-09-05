One of the many touching moments from Galway's All-Ireland final triumph was the sight of the late Tony Kead's family standing on the Croke Park turf with Joe Canning while David Burke delivered his captain's speech.

David Burke's captain's speech in its full 8 minutes of glory. Drink it in, Galway fans #RTEGAA #GalvWat pic.twitter.com/K3aQUmhNQD — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 3, 2017

His teenage daughter Shannon, who won an All-Ireland Under-16 camogie title in the days following the legendary centre-back's death, appeared on Tuesday's Ray D'Arcy show on RTÉ Radio 1 to discuss an emotional weekend for the family.

There were several tributes to the two-time All-Ireland winner on Sunday. As well as Burke's emotional speech, there was a tribute from the crowd in the sixth minute and an official tribute at half-time.

These, plus the emotion of Galway's first title in 29 years left the family drained, but Shannon told D'Arcy that the win over Waterford was not a complete shock, as her father had predicted 2017 could be their year.

She had attended the dramatic semi-final win over Tipperary with her father, two days before he suffered a heart attack.

Long before that, he had spoken to his daughter about his faith in Micheál Donoghue's team, having seen a couple of them in close quarters.

A member of the Ahascragh/Fohenagh senior management team, he knew just how good the Mannion brothers, Cathal and Padraic, were. He had also coached other members of the panel at underage level.

"I always went to school with dad and we would go the long way and everything," recalled Shannon. "I was sitting in the front and I said, 'do you think this year they'll do it?' And he said he thinks this is the year.

"He has such a bond with those players," she added.

"He would have had them at club level and underage level. He had the two Mannions with Ahascragh. He really believed in them this year and he knew they could do it. They're an unbelievable bunch.

"They're so tight and you can see it in them and sure it all showed yesterday."